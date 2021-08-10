  1. Home
China's Xiaomi Crowned As World's Largest Vendor of Android 5G In Q2

Published August 10th, 2021
China’s Xiaomi dominated the market with a share of 25.7% after its shipments surged 452% on-year to 24.3 million units. Vivo ranked second with an 18.5% share, followed by Oppo with a 17.9% share. (Shutterstock)

The Android 5G market is being dominated by the Chinese giants in Q2, with Xiaomi leading the market as the world's largest vendor of Android 5G, a report stated on Tuesday.

China’s Xiaomi dominated the market with a share of 25.7% after its shipments surged 452% on-year to 24.3 million units. Vivo ranked second with an 18.5% share, followed by Oppo with a 17.9% share.

Samsung had a market share of 16.5% in Q2 after shipping 15.6 million units of 5G smartphones powered by the Android operating system, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.

The global Android 5G smartphone market grew 104% on-year to 94.6 million units in the second quarter,  according to Strategy Analytics data.

