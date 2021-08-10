China's Xiaomi Crowned As World's Largest Vendor of Android 5G In Q2

The Android 5G market is being dominated by the Chinese giants in Q2, with Xiaomi leading the market as the world's largest vendor of Android 5G, a report stated on Tuesday.
China’s Xiaomi dominated the market with a share of 25.7% after its shipments surged 452% on-year to 24.3 million units. Vivo ranked second with an 18.5% share, followed by Oppo with a 17.9% share.
Samsung had a market share of 16.5% in Q2 after shipping 15.6 million units of 5G smartphones powered by the Android operating system, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
The global Android 5G smartphone market grew 104% on-year to 94.6 million units in the second quarter, according to Strategy Analytics data.
