Chinese Contractor to Deliver 6,000 Housing Units in Kuwait

Minister of Housing and Public Works, Jenan Bushehri recently met with the contractor and agent of the Chinese company involved in the implementation of the second contract containing 18,519 housing units in the presence of the general manager of the Chinese company who came to the country to commission the parent company to make the necessary commitments to deliver the work of the project on time, reports Al- Qabas daily.
Informed sources revealed the Chinese contractor explained to Bushehri and senior officials of the authority the volume of work carried out over the past period, asserting that the rate of achievement was less than the actual achievement on the ground.
They said the Chinese contractor confirmed during the last meeting that he will hand over 3 sections in the April, according to the agreement signed with the housing authority, anticipating the total number of housing units will be between 5,000 to 6,000.
As for the N11 section, the sources indicated that work is under way to implement it in the required manner and under the direct supervision of the leaders of the authority according to the night and day work system.
However, it is facing some difficulties beyond the will of the executor and the authority, especially as it is considered one of the most solid lands, daily.
The Chinese contractor has raised the total number of equipment to 871 in two months and is currently operating to achieve 1,100 units over the next three months, in case of availability of 3,174 workers with the plan to increase it to about 5,200 workers.
He pointed out that the idea of raising the number of workers remains a major problem due to the difficulty Public Authority for Manpower faces in opening the file, although the existing notes have nothing to do with the contractor. This was explained with evidences and proofs to officials and leaders in the relevant bodies, sources said.