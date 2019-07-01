Christine Lagarde Could Become the First Female President Heading the ECB

The banking sector in the EU might witness a major milestone soon if France’s suggestion on the ECB presidency was taken into consideration by the other members.





Not only does France eye the ECB presidency, it also prefers to see a woman getting this role; stated a source who also said that there are several qualified French women including International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

Other female candidates’ names were mentioned in the past including Bank of France Deputy Governor Sylvie Goulard, and OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone.

In the meantime, it seems that France will only start promoting its ECB candidates if Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, fails to become head of the commission.

France hopes to mute the nation’s resistance by gaining the ECB leadership for the second time. The only period France got that role was between 2003-2011 when Jean-Claude Trichet was ECB chief.

So far, the candidates with higher chances of being nominated are men, including Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann and Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Source: Bloomberg

Read More

Ann Sarnoff Becomes First Woman to Run Warner Bros