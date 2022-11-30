Cisco new integrations increase flexibility of hybrid work

Cisco has revealed new integrations between its Collaboration platform Webex and Apple technologies to provide people more flexibility in their hybrid work.

As more businesses build long-term hybrid work strategies, Webex aims to provide in-office, remote and hybrid workers with the intuitive collaboration tools they need.

The first integration is Mobile Camera Share, which allows iPhone and iPad users to share content from the rear-facing or front-facing camera via the Webex Meetings mobile app and annotate over what they are seeing. With next generation videoconferencing, users can write, draw, and add shapes, in real-time and simultaneously in their meetings. This industry-first innovation enables frontline workers to collaborate more effectively by leveraging the high-quality video capture capabilities of Apple devices.

Architects, engineers, or construction workers can share job site progress with clients in real-time, instead of sending static images or screenshots. Another potential use case is for a technician to show the equipment in a factory, data center or field location with a help center team, who can write and draw instructions on the live feed to avoid any misunderstandings. Experts can see everything as if they were together in the room, noting their input onscreen where exactly corrections or changes should be made.

“Today, people across the Middle East expect flexibility when it comes to work. True hybrid work means being empowered to use your favorite devices to work seamlessly in the office, at home and everywhere in between. The latest collaboration solutions from Webex signify another step towards empowering workforces with greater choice and beyond the office,” said Ahmad Zureiki, Director of Collaboration Business, Cisco Middle East and Africa.

Apple’s Continuity Camera is a new feature in macOS Ventura that enables Mac customers to use their iPhone as a webcam. Webex users can use the camera system on iPhone to unlock powerful video effects like Center Stage, Portrait mode, and Studio Light. In addition, Webex supports Desk View in macOS Ventura, which acts like an overhead camera without the need for complicated equipment, showing the user’s face and desk simultaneously — great for creating demos, instructional videos, drawing on paper, and more.

These integrations are a testament to Webex’s commitment to making collaboration even easier. Collaborating with Apple technology and putting the power of choice in the hands of hybrid workers builds on the momentum over the course of the year.