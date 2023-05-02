Google: Common mistakes new professionals make

ALBAWABA - Many individuals starting their professional careers tend to make mistakes due to their inexperience or impatience to achieve success.

But some of the mistakes can be severe, and it is crucial to recognize them to avoid hindering progress and growth, according to Google Wallet.

Google Wallet Vice President and General Manager Jenny Ching stressed the importance of being clear about what the individual wants and asking for opportunities.

Ching encouraged new professionals to search for opportunities, express interest and communicate their goals to their managers.

Although it may be intimidating to ask for what the individual wants, it is essential to have the confidence to do so, according to Ching, who also emphasized the importance of having a desire to learn and accept early failures to continuously improve as a professional.

