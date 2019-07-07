Construction 3D Printing Market Set for Over 16 Percent Growth by 2025

Global market for 3D printing in construction sector (including various technologies that use 3D printing as a core method to fabricate buildings or construction components) is poised for solid growth over the next six years with a compoud annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 16 per cent by 2025, according to a new report.

The key 3D printing methods used at construction scale include extrusion (concrete/cement, wax, foam, and polymers), powder bonding (polymer bond, reactive bond, sintering) and additive welding, stated Report Consultant, a high-end research group.

Alternative terms are also in use, such as Large Scale Additive Manufacturing (LSAM), or Freeform Construction (FC), also to refer to sub-groups, such as 3D Concrete, used to refer to concrete extrusion technologies, it stated.

The major players in this field are: Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun), Xtreee, Monolite UK, Apis Cor, Centro Sviluppo Progetti (CSP), Cybe Construction, Sika, Betabram, Rohaco, Imprimere, Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology, Icon, Total Kustom, Spetsavia, Cazza Construction Technologies, 3D Printhuset, Acciona, it added.

