Construction, Real Estate Industry Deals Hit $21.7 Billion in September

Total construction and real estate industry deals for September 2019 worth $21.7 billion were announced globally, according to the deals database of GlobalData, a leading data analytics and consulting company.





The value marked a decrease of 5.7 per cent over the previous month and a rise of 44.2 per cent when compared with the last 12-month average of $15.06 billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 4.4 per cent over the last 12-month average with 194 deals against the average of 203 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $9.63 billion.

Top deals

The top five construction and real estate deals accounted for 60.5 per cent of the overall value during September 2019.

The combined value of the top five construction and real estate deals stood at $13.13 billion, against the overall value of $21.7 billion recorded for the month.

The top five construction and real estate industry deals of September 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

• The Blackstone Group's $4.66 billion private equity deal with Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust

• The $2.91 billion acquisition of Hembla by Vonovia

• J2 Acquisition's $2.9 billion acquisition of APi Group

• The $1.36 billion asset transaction with Galliford Try by Bovis Homes

• Brookfield Business Partners’ private equity deal with Brand Industrial Services for $1.3 billion.