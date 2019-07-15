Your UAE Theme Park Ticket Is Your New Boarding Pass!

Visitors of IMG Worlds of Adventure can now convert their Dh299 theme park ticket into a free round trip flight to a destination of their choice.

The Dubai-based theme park, part of the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group, on Sunday launched its 'Fly Free with IMG' programme, kicking off what has been described as this year's "biggest summer promotion" in the country.

Every customer who purchases a ticket to IMG Worlds of Adventure gets the chance to fly for free to any of over 21 locations, including Amman, Athens, Bahrain, Beirut, Bucharest, Cairo, Cebu, Colombo, Delhi, Istanbul, Karachi, Kiev, Lahore, Manila, Mumbai and Muscat, among others.

"The theme park attracts millions of visitors every year and this deal is an added bonus," Lennard Francois Otto, CEO of IMG Worlds, told Khaleej Times at the 'Fly For Free' launch on Sunday.

"Our objective is to deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences to our guests. Now, we're going above and beyond, taking our customers to wish-list destinations across the globe.

"We look forward to continuing to bring our customers' imagination to life and helping them fulfill their dreams of ?an unforgettable holiday," Otto added.

The promo is open to both UAE residents and visitors. Tourists in the UAE may use the offer to do a short stopover in one of the countries listed. They can also fly from Riyadh, Delhi, Mumbai and other destinations.

IMG customers who got the full-price theme park ticket can register their voucher code on http://flyfreewithimg.com and just follow the procedures on the website to claim their free flights.

Otto said the deal offered by the world's biggest indoor theme park is no longer about discounts, but "giving consumers the best of both worlds, indoors and outdoors".

"This is the time to travel. In fact, we all need holidays at least once a year. We are now giving people the chance to travel every week or every month, and hopefully visit the park at the same time. But once-in-a-lifetime offers don't last a lifetime," he said. The promotion will be valid only for a limited time and it cannot be used on Eid holidays.

All set for busy season ahead

Adventure zones at the world's biggest indoor theme park are all set for the busy summer period ahead.

For families who are not planning to travel abroad this season, IMG Worlds is offering better rides and introducing new characters at the park.

The park's call centres are also ready to handle the increasing volume of calls from customers. And with the Eid Al Adha holidays just a month away, more in-park activations are also expected.

How to avail of the promo

. Buy a full-price ticket at Dh299 either online at imgworlds.com or at the counter on-site

. After purchasing the ticket, you'll get a free flight voucher

. Log on to https://flyfreewithimg.com and follow the procedure on the website

. You can choose three destinations out of the 21 listed

. Click on three travel dates for your chosen destinations

. IMG Worlds of Adventure ?guarantees one ticket of ?your choice

. Once you approve the final destination, you just need to pay airport fees, passenger duty, fuel surcharges and service charge that will be capped at Dh99 per ticket per person

. Up to four free flight vouchers can be combined at one time, with four different booking options available (allowing you to fly with up to three additional passengers)

. Customers can use up to two vouchers together for two free flights. Additional two vouchers can be used for a 50 per cent discount on the best rate guaranteed