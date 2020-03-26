COVID-19 in UAE: Work Permits,Residence Visas to be Issued Automatically

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship have announced the exemption of medical tests for workers whose work permits have expired.



Work permits and residence visas will be issued and renewed automatically for labourers employed by companies and support service staff such as domestic workers as part of precautionary measures taken by the UAE to curb the spread of Covid-19.



Under the new measures, labourers need not go to the medical examination centres across the country. The fees for such services will be collected through the authorised payment channels. Once the fee is paid, the workers will remain legitimate residents of the UAE.



The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship asked the business owners to report any suspected case of Covid-19 among their workers. It also urged all the workers in the UAE to adhere to the precautionary instructions for their own safety and for the safety of the community at large.