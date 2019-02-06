Crude Production Exceeds 350 Million Barrels in Oman

That was an increase by 0.8 per cent compared to an output of 354.2 million barrels for the corresponding period of 2017 (Shutterstock)

The Sultanate’s crude oil production, including condensates, stood at 357.1 million barrels during January till December 2018 period.

That was an increase by 0.8 per cent compared to an output of 354.2 million barrels for the corresponding period of 2017, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Of the total production, crude oil production saw a decrease 1.6 per cent at 317.5 million barrels, while condensates production rose 25.3 per cent to touch 39.6 million barrels.

The Sultanate recorded a daily average crude oil production of 978.400 barrels during January till December period of 2018, the NCSI report added.

The average price of Sultanate Crude oil surged by 35.8 per cent to US$69.7 per barrel during the 12-month period, from US$51.3 per barrel in the same period of 2017.

The Sultanate exported 289.3 million barrels of crude oil during 2018, against 294.2 million barrels for the same period of last year, decrease by 1.7 per cent.

China retained its position as the leading destination for the Sultanate’s crude oil exports during the 12-month period, with the country importing 240.3 million barrels of crude oil from Oman.

This was followed by India with 21.90 million barrels and Japan with 16.91 million barrels.

The Sultanate produced 354.26 million barrels of oil and exported 294.21 million barrels in 2017. Besides, the country’s daily oil production stood at 970,600 barrels last year.

The Sultanate’s natural gas production and imports rose by 11.8 per cent to 45,721 million cubic meters (MNCM) during 2018, from 40,908 MNCM for the same period of last year.

Of this, non-associated gas and imports registered a growth of 10.7 per cent to 37,684 MNCM and associated gas production rose by 16.9 per cent to 8,037 MNCM, added the NCSI report.

A sizable portion of natural gas in the Sultanate is used by various mega industrial projects, which stood at 27,741 MNCM during the 12-month period of 2018, against 23,227 MNCM for the same period of the previous year.

Natural gas is also used in oil fields, either for producing steam water or for reinjection, with as much as 9,512 MNCM in natural gas being used in oil fields, against 8,787 MNCM units consumed for the same period of last year.