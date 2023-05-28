Crypto news recap: Jordan and Qatar Embrace Blockchain

ALBAWABA- Exciting adoption news unfolded this week on the crypto news recap as Jordan works with UNESCWA to draft a national blockchain policy, while Qatar's financial center embraces a digital assets framework. Meanwhile, Carrefour adopts blockchain technology to enhance transparency in its product offerings. These developments highlight the growing influence of blockchain across different sectors.

Jordan Seeks UNESCWA's Expertise to Draft National Blockchain Policy

The Jordanian government has enlisted the support of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA) to develop a national blockchain policy for the country. UNESCWA is currently seeking a consultant from Jordan to remotely work on this vital task, with applications closing on June 14th, 2023. The project aims to be completed within four months, recognizing the need for Arab countries to align with the demands of the digital era by formulating comprehensive blockchain plans.

Source: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship in Jordan has specifically requested UNESCWA's assistance in crafting the national policy, highlighting its significance. The final report will encompass an examination of regional and international blockchain policies, an analysis of existing digital technology frameworks in Jordan, stakeholder interviews, and recommendations for a tailored national policy based on gap analysis and specific national requirements.

Qatar's Financial Center Advances Digital Assets Framework while Remaining Cautious on Crypto

Qatar's financial center is embracing the potential of digital assets by developing a comprehensive framework that enables the tokenization of asset classes to cater to qualified investors. While Qatar has not fully embraced cryptocurrencies, Henk Jan Hoogendoorn, Chief Financial Sector Officer at Qatar Financial Center Authority, emphasized their focus on digital assets, including securities, bonds, and real estate, rather than crypto, NFTs, or commodities. The development of the digital assets framework aligns with Qatar's commitment to digitizing the financial sector and its new Fintech strategy.

The Qatar Financial Center Authority, along with the Qatar Financial Center Regulatory Authority, is actively working on facilitating the needs of qualified investors and investment firms through asset tokenization. This proactive approach positions Qatar as a potential jurisdiction of choice. While remaining cautious with cryptocurrencies, Qatar has also signed significant agreements with blockchain entities like Settlemint and R3 Blockchain firm, emphasizing their commitment to advancing the digital asset industry and exploring distributed ledger technology (DLT) applications.

Majid Al Futtaim Introduces UAE-produced Carrefour Fresh Laban with IBM Blockchain

Majid Al Futtaim has launched Carrefour Fresh Laban, a UAE-produced product made from 100% pure fresh cow's milk. This innovative offering is traceable on the IBM Blockchain platform, ensuring transparency and quality. Consumers can scan the QR code to access complete details about the product's journey from farm to table. Majid Al Futtaim's adoption of blockchain technology started in 2020 and expanded to various product lines. Additionally, the company is known for accepting cryptocurrency payments, highlighting their commitment to innovation.