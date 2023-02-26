Crypto News Recap: Kim Kardashian pushes to dismiss EthereumMax endorsement lawsuit

In this week's Crypto News Recap, IMF recommended Jordan's Central Bank explore CBDC, users might be apple to unlock exclusive playlists on Spotify with Web3 wallets, and Kim Kardashian and other celebrities fight back against lawsuits alleging improper endorsement of cryptocurrency.

IMF Provides Recommendations for Jordan's Central Bank to Implement Retail CBDC

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has provided recommendations to Jordan's central bank on how to implement a retail central bank digital currency (rCBDC).

Jordan IMF technical assistance on retail Cross Border Digital Currency (rCBDC): "a cross-border rCBDC could add value, particularly if the authorities coordinate with other countries in the region." #CBDC https://t.co/zlTeY8waB9 — Kevin Carey (@Kevin_Carey_WB) February 22, 2023

This brings the Central Bank of Jordan one step closer to creating their rCBDC, as the IMF recently completed a technical report on the country's markets after conducting a three-month mission to assist the bank with preparations for a feasibility report on CBDC.

Spotify Expands Web3 Efforts with Token-Enabled Playlists in Key Markets

Spotify, a music streaming platform, is extending its Web3 initiatives by experimenting with token-enabled playlists in important markets. On February 22, Overlord, a Web3 gaming ecosystem, disclosed its collaboration with Spotify. The community-curated playlist with token capability provided by Overlord can now be accessed via the Web3 wallets of individuals who possess Creepz nonfungible tokens (NFTs) on Spotify. The playlists are only available to Android users in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Seek Dismissal of EthereumMax Lawsuit

Several well-known celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather, are seeking to persuade a judge to reject another revised effort to hold them responsible for supposedly endorsing EthereumMax (EMAX) without appropriate disclosure.

Source: Shutterstock

The celebrities have requested a California federal judge to dismiss a second amended complaint that was filed by EthereumMax investors in December 2022. The defendants argue that the renewed accusations continue pushing the "same basic theory" the court had previously dismissed.



