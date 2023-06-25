Crypto news recap: Nike's launches NFT sneakers

ALBAWABA- In Crypto this week, notable events have unfolded, capturing attention in the crypto community. Nike's upcoming NFT sneaker drop in collaboration with Fortnite has generated anticipation and speculation. Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg's innovative Snoop Dogg Passport Series offers fans exclusive access to behind-the-scenes content from his tour, showcasing the potential of digital collectibles. Lastly, Twitter's suspension of the AI-powered bot "Explain This Bob" following Elon Musk's scam allegation has sparked discussions about the legitimacy of the project and its impact on associated memecoins.

Nike Teases 'Airphoria' NFT Sneaker Hunt in Fortnite, Sparks Community Speculation

Nike, the renowned footwear manufacturer, has stirred excitement among gaming and sneaker enthusiasts with a tantalizing announcement of an upcoming NFT sneaker drop in the popular video game, Fortnite. Taking to social media, Nike released a brief video clip hinting at a collaboration with Fortnite and showcased its NFT division, known as .Swoosh.

While Nike has kept the specifics under wraps, the lack of detailed information has prompted passionate community members to engage in spirited speculation. Some conjecture that Nike may have utilized Fortnite Creative 2.0, the game's innovative island map builder, to craft an immersive NFT-themed experience.

Snoop Dogg Unveils NFT Passport Series, Inviting Fans to Join Him on Tour

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg has made a groundbreaking move in the world of digital collectibles by launching the Snoop Dogg Passport Series, an exclusive NFT collection that grants fans unprecedented access to his touring journey. Through this innovative offering, followers will gain entry into Snoop Dogg's personal realm, gaining behind-the-scenes access to his captivating videos and imagery captured while on tour.

Expressing his vision for the future, the rap icon expressed his desire for fellow artists to take notice and find inspiration in his trailblazing endeavor. Snoop Dogg firmly believes that embracing digital merchandise is a crucial step toward shaping the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

Twitter Suspends Memecoin-Linked AI Bot "Explain This Bob" Following Elon Musk's Scam Allegation

In a surprising turn of events, Twitter has suspended the widely popular artificial intelligence-powered bot known as "Explain This Bob," which was linked to the memecoin phenomenon. This action came shortly after Elon Musk accused the account of being a "scam crypto account" in a tweet on June 18, which was directed at the bot.

The suspended Explain This Bob account had garnered an impressive following of over 400,000 users before its sudden removal. Created by Prabhu Biswal from India, the bot utilized OpenAI's cutting-edge GPT-4 model to comprehend tweets and provide clever responses to those who tagged the account.

Furthermore, the project was associated with the ERC-20 memecoin called Bob Token (BOB), which had launched back in April. The suspension had a substantial impact on the price of BOB, causing it to plummet by over 30%, as reported by CoinGecko.

Interestingly, this suspension represents a complete reversal of Elon Musk's earlier impression of the bot. On April 20, Musk had tweeted "I love Bob" in response to one of the bot's tweets, a message that prominently featured on the project's website.