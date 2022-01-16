Crypto News Recap: UAE's DMCC Attracts 151 Crypto Firms in 2021

Until any new ATH proves elusive, there are still many reasons to be bullish especially with both awareness and adoption growing. Regionally, Dubai continues to set its sights on becoming the world's utopia for blockchain and crypto firms.

The touristic capital of UAE became the Silicon Valley of the crypto world and the home for the new 151 crypto company in 2021, thanks to a slew of crypto events that it hosted, the progressive government decisions, and its embracing business environment.

Things in the Latin American front look bullish too as Uruguay has installed its first-ever bitcoin ATM to lead the crypto adoption in the country.

Without further ado, let's take a closer look at charts then check out all major bitcoin and crypto news events of the past week.

Bitcoin Chart

Bitcoin's price is trading $43,281 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 39.35%, a decrease of 0.11% over the day.

Crypto Charts

The global crypto market cap is at $2.08 trillion, increasing 0.05% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.50 billion, decreasing 6.18%.

UAE’s DMCC Registers 151 crypto Blockchain firms in 2021

UAE-based Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has announced that in 2021 it licensed a total of 2,485 companies, with 151 of them being crypt-related companies. Recently, DMCC has launched its very own crypto Centre in partnership with CV Labs and other elite crypto firms and exchanges. The DMCC Crypto Centre, located in Almas Tower, eyes to become a home to the firms that look to developing blockchain-enabled trading platforms, through to firms offering, issuing, listing, and trading crypto assets.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC commented: “From 2018 to 2021, 8,347 new companies joined DMCC and became ambassadors for doing business in Dubai. Had our trade ecosystem – strategically developed and enhanced over two decades – not been in place, Dubai could have lost out on the substantial associated economic impact. The future is bright and further records will be broken. We look forward to working alongside our leadership, governments abroad, DMCC members and the wider private sector and together, continue delivering for Dubai”.

First Bitcoin ATM Installed in Uruguay

Aiming to encourage BTC adoption, Uruguay has just installed its very first bitcoin ATM in Punta del Este, the coastal tourist city. It’s worth mentioning that Latin America had 79 ATMs, representing 0.2% of worldwide BTC ATM installations.

The machine now supports only five crypto coins which are Ferret Token and Urubit (those are the official tokens of the creators), Bitcoin, Binance Coin (BNB), and Binance USD (BUSD).



Twitter to Enable NFT Integration for Profile Images

Twitter is wasting no time releasing updates and developing features that keep up with the latest trends in the tech and business world. The tech giant is latching onto the rising interest of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Look at what just hit my Twitter App. #NFT profile pictures are here for your flexin’ enjoyment! pic.twitter.com/ibTCJTDpeg — richardting.eth (@flytip) January 12, 2022

Apparently, Twitter is notifying users of the new NFT profile image display option in the app. With this integration, NFT owners can display their ownership of NFTs that will be linked to NFT's official information website to ensure that they are the sole owner of an image in their profile. Users can tap the NFT to view all the necessary info.

Tesla Allows DOGE Payments for Mersh

EV maker Tesla has announced the acceptance of Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment for its merchandise, CEO and Dogecoin advocate Elon Musk tweeted:

Tesla merch buyable with Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 14, 2022

Dogecoin-eligible products can be viewed on Tesla’s website and “cannot be returned, exchanged or canceled.”