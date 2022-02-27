Crypto News Recap: Ukraine Accepts Crypto Donations

With the unfortunate events happening in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion, it looks like crypto is reshaping global conflict. The embattled Ukrainian government is asking for crypto donations, while Russia might also resort to crypto as the EU Commission is mulling cutting Russia’s ties with the SWIFT cross-border network.

While Russia is busy besieging real lands, UAE-based real estate firm is going crazy over virtual lands creating the regions’ first metaverse. With no further ado, let's dive in.

Ukraine Asks for Crypto Donations

In the wake of Russia’s invasion, The Ukraine central bank is seeking donations via crowdfunding to help support the embattled country. The official Twitter account of the Ukrainian government has reached out to the Twitter crypto community asking for donations in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) to help those suffering from the ongoing war.

Stand with the people of Ukraine. Now accepting cryptocurrency donations. Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDT.



BTC - 357a3So9CbsNfBBgFYACGvxxS6tMaDoa1P



ETH and USDT (ERC-20) - 0x165CD37b4C644C2921454429E7F9358d18A45e14

Crypto entrepreneurs and activists rushed to help the war-torn nation as Ethereum founder and CEO Vitalik Buterin actively retweeted in support of another decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) initiative that intends to help Ukrainian citizens. Also, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX crypto exchange, was one of the first to give financial assistance to FTX traders from Ukraine:

we just gave $25 to each Ukrainian on FTX



do what you gotta do — SBF (@SBF_FTX) February 24, 2022

UAE DAMAC Properties to Launch its own Metaverse!

UAE based DAMAC Properties has announced launching its metaverse project in March 2022, Unblock media reported.

Revealing his desire to launch MENA's first ever metaverse in the second AMA session for NFTyRacer with CryptoBear Watch Club, CEO Ali Sajwani discussed his support for Crypto Bear Watch Club as well as the future DAMAC Metaverse project throughout the session saying: “We are doing a lot at DAMAC, and when it comes to the metaverse, I think DAMAC will be entering the metaverse in the next month to 45 days. We are excited. At DAMAC we are looking into different ways to include NFTs and the Metaverse. As you know DAMAC is not only a multi-billion dollar property developer but also holds brands such as Roberto Cavalli (purchased in 2019). So, while most use the term Metaverse loosely we think it is much more and we have come up with a solution where we bridge the physical and digital assets to allow for cross-utilization. We have formulated a solution to integrate the different platforms under DAMAC, whether real estate, fashion, jewelry bringing all onto the metaverse.”

Adult Film Star Removes Twitter Account After Failed NFT Project

Lana Rhoades, an adult film star, has deleted her Twitter account after the NFT project faced criticism.



After $1.5 million in ethereum was withdrawn from her non-fungible token (NFT) project’s wallet, the adult film star Lana Rhoades was accused of “rug pulling” her investors. In response to the backlash, she closed her official Twitter account.

Rhoades’ NFT project dubbed Cryptosis features 6,069 NFT cartoon images of the adult film star. A rug pull describes a crypto project that raises large amounts of funds which then the developer abandons it and runs away with the investors money.