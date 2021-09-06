Crypto News Recap: Reese Witherspoon Endorses ETH, Paris Hilton Showers Bitcoin with Love

Bitcoin and Cryptoverse continue to grow each day and are definitely catching public figures' attention. And this time it looks like the cryptocurrency mania is infecting Hollywood as another celebrity has jumped on the crypto-wagon! It's the “Legally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon who became Legally DeFi Supporter!

pic.twitter.com/5cZqDBa6s2 — Pollo2x (@Pollo2x) September 2, 2021 Bitcoin has witnessed two other much-appreciated engagements from another crypto darling, Paris Hilton and Singer Jason Derulo! And as part of being rich and famous, these celebs often share their plans on their social media platforms to keep fans involved. So we can safely say that the days when only engineers, developers, business titans and entrepreneurs endorse and invest in crypto are far gone as many people are getting more familiar with crypto including celebrities! In another story, Twitter is mulling to adding crypto to its Tips Jar! Bitcoin Chart Bitcoin's price at the time of writing was $51,755. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 41.59%, which makes a 0.27% increase over the day. Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview Crypto Charts The global crypto market cap is at $2.34 trillion, increasing 3.03% from yesterday.

While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.50 billion, down 3.29%. Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview