Crypto News Recap: Reese Witherspoon Endorses ETH, Paris Hilton Showers Bitcoin with Love

Bitcoin and Cryptoverse continue to grow each day and are definitely catching public figures' attention. And this time it looks like the cryptocurrency mania is infecting Hollywood as another celebrity has jumped on the crypto-wagon! It's the “Legally Blonde” star Reese Witherspoon who became Legally DeFi Supporter!
September 2, 2021
Bitcoin has witnessed two other much-appreciated engagements from another crypto darling, Paris Hilton and Singer Jason Derulo! And as part of being rich and famous, these celebs often share their plans on their social media platforms to keep fans involved. So we can safely say that the days when only engineers, developers, business titans and entrepreneurs endorse and invest in crypto are far gone as many people are getting more familiar with crypto including celebrities!
In another story, Twitter is mulling to adding crypto to its Tips Jar!
Bitcoin Chart
Bitcoin's price at the time of writing was $51,755. Bitcoin’s dominance is at 41.59%, which makes a 0.27% increase over the day.
Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview
Crypto Charts
The global crypto market cap is at $2.34 trillion, increasing 3.03% from yesterday.
While the overall market volume over the last 24 hours is $120.50 billion, down 3.29%.
Source: coinmarketcap.com/tradingview
Reese Witherspoon Invests in Ethereum
Legally Blond famous actress is the latest celebrity to show interest in cryptocurrencies as she tweeted her first purchase of Ethereum (ETH)!
Just bought my first ETH! Let’s do this #cryptotwitter— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 2, 2021
The crypto community warmly welcomed the Oscar winner and owner of two Golden Globes showering her with lots of love. In addition, YouTuber, social media star, and boxer Logan Paul, replied to her vouching to introduce her to the world of NFTs!
welcome to the club Reese 👊🏼 DM me your Eth address, I’d love to gift you this @WorldOfWomenNFT because y’all could be related. And it’d be badass for your first NFT project pic.twitter.com/epA0EZQdXG— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) September 3, 2021
Paris Hilton Tweets Support For Bitcoin
Paris Hilton who recently became an investor, and an NFT advisor too has tweeted her support to the first truly digital coin!
Loves it #Bitcoin😍💎 https://t.co/qST5nhFWpx— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 3, 2021
This tweet didn't pass unnoticed by Bitcoiners as they replied hailing the newest crypto angel and asking her questions about BTC.
Yes I do!☺️ I 😍 @OriginProtocol 🙌 https://t.co/wKLc61f0Ye— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 3, 2021
Derulo Has Betted on Solana
The American singer and dancer, Jason Derulo, has unveiled in a tweet that he has been investing in Solana (SOL) since June, and it has been a very successful smart investment as it paid off well!
I betted on Solana in June. Wow what a ride! #crypto— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 3, 2021
This is the first time ever Derulo spoke publicly about his crypto investments in Solana (SOL). However, he didn't really disclose the amount of money he poured in the promising coin.
I’m Ridin’ Sol-ana— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 4, 2021
Solana (SOL) is making headlines and caught every trader's attention as it emerged as the top gainer skyrocketing 48.04% in the last 7 days, and is up almost 8,270% year-to-date dethroning Dogecoin as the top seven cryptos.
Back in June when Derulo invested in it, Solana was trading between $25 and $41, but soared to all-time highs in August.
Twitter May Soon Allow Users Get Tips in Crypto
Twitter's CEO and crypto advocate, Jack Dorsey, has hinted that he wants bitcoin to be part of the platform's future. Mobile app developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, has discovered that Twitter is planning to allow users to add Bitcoin and Ethereum addresses to their profiles to receive tips in cryptocurrencies using the tip jar feature.
#Twitter is working to allow you to add your #Bitcoin and #Ethereum address to your profile to receive tips via the Tip Jar feature 👀— Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) September 2, 2021
ℹ️ It is not necessary to link a Strike account to add them to your profile. pic.twitter.com/xT9Tg1vdzR
Twitter's product lead Kayvon Beykpour has commented on the tweet in what appears to be a confirmation, but with no details nor any timeline for the rollout of the feature.
September 1, 2021
Introduced last May, Twitter's Tip Jar feature enables users to support content creators by allowing them to share their Bandcamp, Cash App (by Square, a Jack Dorsey company), Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo links to receive tips.
Upcoming Activities
- Blockchain Expo Global 06 Sep 2021 - 07 Sep 2021
Upcoming ICOs
Upcoming Airdrops
Podcasts Worth Listening to
- What is Hedging? Ahamd Sharkatly, Kalam Mushafar
- Is the Bitcoin Bull Market Over? Nathaniel Whittemore, The Breakdown.
- Lyn Alden: Bitcoin Has Proven Itself Over Time – Natalie Brunell, “Coin Stories.”
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)