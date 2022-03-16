Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $40K

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,529 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.98%, an increase of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 4.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.35 billion, which makes a 26.71% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 16 March 2:46PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,529 Ethereum (ETH) $2,693 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $378 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.7708 Terra (LUNA) $90 Cardano (ADA) $0.8182 Solana (SOL) $84 Avalanche (AVAX) $71

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.