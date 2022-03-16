Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $40K

The crypto market is trading mainly in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,529 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.98%, an increase of 0.27% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.79 trillion, increasing 4.06% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.35 billion, which makes a 26.71% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 16 March 2:46PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,529
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,693
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $378
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- XRP (XRP) $0.7708
- Terra (LUNA) $90
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8182
- Solana (SOL) $84
- Avalanche (AVAX) $71
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)