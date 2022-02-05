Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

  1. Home
Published February 5th, 2022 - 05:45 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.03%, an increase of 0.05% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in green today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $41,539 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.03%, an increase of 0.05% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.70 trillion, decreasing 7.64% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $77.25 billion, which makes a 6.43% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 5 February 7:50PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,539

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,014
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $417
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.13
  7. Solana (SOL) $114
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6644
  9. Terra (LUNA) $55
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $21

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

