Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,981 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, a decrease of 0.25% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, increasing 3.21% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.18 billion, which makes a 5.28% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Saturday, 19 March 6:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,981 Ethereum (ETH) $2,968 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $403 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.8179 Terra (LUNA) $91 Cardano (ADA) $0.8927 Solana (SOL) $93 Avalanche (AVAX) $90

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.