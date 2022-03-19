Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market is trading in green today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,981 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, a decrease of 0.25% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, increasing 3.21% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.18 billion, which makes a 5.28% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Saturday, 19 March 6:59PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,981
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,968
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $403
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- XRP (XRP) $0.8179
- Terra (LUNA) $91
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8927
- Solana (SOL) $93
- Avalanche (AVAX) $90
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)