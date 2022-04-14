Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$41,152 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, an increase of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.96 billion, which makes a 9.92% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 14 April 12:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,152 Ethereum (ETH) $3,097 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $419 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.7264 Solana (SOL) $105 Cardano (ADA) $0.965 Terra (LUNA) $87 Avalanche (AVAX) $80

