Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

Published April 14th, 2022 - 09:43 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, an increase of 0.26% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $$41,152 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.00%, an increase of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.91 trillion, increasing 1.89% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.96 billion, which makes a 9.92% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 14 April 12:47PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,152

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,097
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $419
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7264
  7. Solana (SOL) $105
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.965
  9. Terra (LUNA) $87
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $80

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

