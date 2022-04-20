Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market today is dominated by green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,579 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.95%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.93 trillion, increasing 2.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.62 billion, which makes a 4.29% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Wednesday, 20 April 12:57PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,579
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,108
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $426
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7658
- Solana (SOL) $108
- Terra (LUNA) $95
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9536
- Avalanche (AVAX) $79
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
