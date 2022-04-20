Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $41K

The crypto market today is dominated by green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,579 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.95%, a decrease of 0.08% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.93 trillion, increasing 2.40% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.62 billion, which makes a 4.29% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Wednesday, 20 April 12:57PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,579 Ethereum (ETH) $3,108 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $426 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7658 Solana (SOL) $108 Terra (LUNA) $95 Cardano (ADA) $0.9536 Avalanche (AVAX) $79

