Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $57K Levels

While red is still dominating the crypto market, the top 3 cryptocurrencies seem to be recovering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $57,442.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, increasing 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.43 billion, which makes a 8.90% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 9:16AM (GMT+3) November 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $57,442.25 Ethereum (ETH) $4,289.68 Binance Coin (BNB) $606.13 Tether (USDT) $1 Solana (SOL) $207.02 Cardano (ADA) $1.66 Ripple (XRP) $1.03 Polkadot (DOT) $38.54 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2165

