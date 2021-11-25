Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $57K Levels

  1. Home
Published November 25th, 2021 - 07:12 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, increasing 0.30% over the day. (Shutterstock)

While red is still dominating the crypto market, the top 3 cryptocurrencies seem to be recovering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $57,442.25 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, increasing 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.43 billion, which makes a 8.90% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday 9:16AM (GMT+3) November 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $57,442.25
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $4,289.68
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $606.13
  4. Tether (USDT) $1
  5. Solana (SOL) $207.02
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.66
  7. Ripple (XRP) $1.03
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $38.54
  9. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9997
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2165

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

