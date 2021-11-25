Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Up to $57K Levels

While red is still dominating the crypto market, the top 3 cryptocurrencies seem to be recovering with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $57,442.25 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.80%, increasing 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.59 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.43 billion, which makes a 8.90% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday 9:16AM (GMT+3) November 25th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $57,442.25
- Ethereum (ETH) $4,289.68
- Binance Coin (BNB) $606.13
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Solana (SOL) $207.02
- Cardano (ADA) $1.66
- Ripple (XRP) $1.03
- Polkadot (DOT) $38.54
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2165
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)