Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Almost at $37K

The crypto market has been fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $36,966.66 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, an increase of 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.77 billion, which makes a 99.90% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 28 January 7:41PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $36,966.66 Ethereum (ETH) $2,467.35 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $384.91 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996 Cardano (ADA) $1.03 XRP (XRP) $0.60 Solana (SOL) $91.08 Terra (LUNA) $49.18 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1403

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.