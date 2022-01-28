Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Almost at $37K

  1. Home
Published January 28th, 2022 - 05:35 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, an increase of 0.43% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market has been fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $36,966.66 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, an increase of 0.43% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.77 billion, which makes a 99.90% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 28 January 7:41PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $36,966.66

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,467.35
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $384.91
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9996
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.03
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.60
  8. Solana (SOL) $91.08
  9. Terra (LUNA) $49.18
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1403

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

