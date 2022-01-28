Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Almost at $37K

The crypto market has been fluctuating today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $36,966.66 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.88%, an increase of 0.43% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.67 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $81.77 billion, which makes a 99.90% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 28 January 7:41PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $36,966.66
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,467.35
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $384.91
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9996
- Cardano (ADA) $1.03
- XRP (XRP) $0.60
- Solana (SOL) $91.08
- Terra (LUNA) $49.18
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1403
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)