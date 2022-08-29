Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $20K

  1. Home
Published August 29th, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,138 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.49%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.88 billion, increasing 0.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.31 billion, which makes a 59.38% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 29 August 10:37PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,138

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,531
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $280
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.329
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.447
  9. Solana (SOL) $31
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06307

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

