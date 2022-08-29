Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $20K

The crypto market today is in recovery mode with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,138 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.49%, a decrease of 0.06% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $977.88 billion, increasing 0.84% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $73.31 billion, which makes a 59.38% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 29 August 10:37PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,138 Ethereum (ETH) $1,531 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $280 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.329 Cardano (ADA) $0.447 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06307

