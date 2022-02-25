Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $39K

The crypto market seems to be recovering today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,306 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.43%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.76 trillion, increasing 8.16% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.39 billion, which makes a 14.38% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 25 February 7:50PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,306 Ethereum (ETH) $2,712 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $368 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7118 Cardano (ADA) $0.8801 Solana (SOL) $90 Terra (LUNA) $66 Avalanche (AVAX) 77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.