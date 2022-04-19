  1. Home
  Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $40K Levels

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $40K Levels

Published April 19th, 2022 - 11:42 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $40K Levels
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, increasing 4.47% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,784 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.96%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, increasing 4.47% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.54 billion, which makes a 16.55% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 19 April 2:46PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,784

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,049
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $420
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7684
  7. Solana (SOL) $102
  8. Terra (LUNA) $90
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.9344
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

