Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Bounces Back to $40K Levels

The crypto market today is mainly trading in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,784 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.96%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.89 trillion, increasing 4.47% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $89.54 billion, which makes a 16.55% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 19 April 2:46PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,784 Ethereum (ETH) $3,049 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $420 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 XRP (XRP) $0.7684 Solana (SOL) $102 Terra (LUNA) $90 Cardano (ADA) $0.9344 Avalanche (AVAX) $78

