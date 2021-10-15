Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $60K Levels

Bitcoin's (BTC) price was up 3.16% trading at $59,413 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.24%, an increase of 0.94% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.42 trillion, increasing 0.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.42 billion, which makes an 7.64% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 3:40 PM (GMT+3) October 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $59,413.59 Ethereum (ETH) $3,771.36 Binance Coin (BNB) $460.60 Cardano (ADA) $2.15 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.12 Solana (SOL) $158.79 Polkadot (DOT) $39.72 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2289

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: