Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Close to $60K Levels

Published October 15th, 2021 - 12:40 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.42 trillion, increasing 0.81% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

Bitcoin's (BTC) price was up 3.16% trading at $59,413 at the time of writing. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.24%, an increase of 0.94% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.42 trillion, increasing 0.81% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $118.42 billion, which makes an 7.64% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: Coinmarketcap

As of Friday 3:40 PM (GMT+3) October 15th, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $59,413.59
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,771.36
  3. Binance Coin (BNB) $460.60
  4. Cardano (ADA) $2.15
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  7. Solana (SOL) $158.79
  8. Polkadot (DOT) $39.72
  9. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2289

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment.

