Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $36K

Published February 3rd, 2022 - 05:48 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.51% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $36,795 at the time of writing.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.69 trillion, decreasing 2.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.66 billion, which makes a 69.42% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 3 February 7:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $36,795

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,621
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $366
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.05
  7. Solana (SOL) $97
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6029
  9. Terra (LUNA) $49
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $18

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

