Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $36K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $36,795 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.51% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.69 trillion, decreasing 2.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.66 billion, which makes a 69.42% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 3 February 7:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $36,795
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,621
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $366
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.05
- Solana (SOL) $97
- XRP (XRP) $0.6029
- Terra (LUNA) $49
- Polkadot (DOT) $18
