Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $36K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $36,795 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.60%, an increase of 0.51% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.69 trillion, decreasing 2.25% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.66 billion, which makes a 69.42% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 3 February 7:54PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $36,795 Ethereum (ETH) $2,621 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $366 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.05 Solana (SOL) $97 XRP (XRP) $0.6029 Terra (LUNA) $49 Polkadot (DOT) $18

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.