Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $38K

Red keeps dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,908 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.19%, an increase of 0.20% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.80 trillion, decreasing 2.13% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.02 billion, which makes a 61.79% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 25 April 3:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,908
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,864
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $393
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998
- Solana (SOL) $97
- XRP (XRP) $0.6689
- Terra (LUNA) $89
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8614
- Avalanche (AVAX) $69
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)