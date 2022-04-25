Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $38K

Red keeps dominating the crypto market today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $38,908 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.19%, an increase of 0.20% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.80 trillion, decreasing 2.13% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.02 billion, which makes a 61.79% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 25 April 3:45PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,908 Ethereum (ETH) $2,864 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $393 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $97 XRP (XRP) $0.6689 Terra (LUNA) $89 Cardano (ADA) $0.8614 Avalanche (AVAX) $69

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.