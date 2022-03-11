Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $39K

The crypto market is trading in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,058 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.54%, a decrease of 0.10% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.75 trillion, decreasing 0.49% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $84.04 billion, which makes a 13.30% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 11 March 6:21PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $39,058
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,592
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $372
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- Terra (LUNA) $93
- XRP (XRP) $0.7313
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7985
- Solana (SOL) $81
- Avalanche (AVAX) $73
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
