Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $39K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,760 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.80%, a decrease of 0.14% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.86 trillion, decreasing 0.87% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $88.75 billion, which makes a 11.17% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 13 April 3:04PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,760 Ethereum (ETH) $3,021 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $414 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 XRP (XRP) $0.7074 Solana (SOL) $101 Cardano (ADA) $0.9402 Terra (LUNA) $83 Avalanche (AVAX) $76

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.