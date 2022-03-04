Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $40K

The crypto market is trading in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,687 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.81 trillion, decreasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.09 billion, which makes a 15.93% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 4 March 7:09PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $40,687 Ethereum (ETH) $2,670 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $386 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9994 XRP (XRP) $0.7325 Terra (LUNA) $89 Cardano (ADA) $0.8674 Solana (SOL) $91 Avalanche (AVAX) $78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.