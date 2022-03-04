Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $40K

The crypto market is trading in red today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,687 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.81%, a decrease of 0.30% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.81 trillion, decreasing 3.35% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $90.09 billion, which makes a 15.93% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 4 March 7:09PM (GMT+2), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $40,687
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,670
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $386
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9994
- XRP (XRP) $0.7325
- Terra (LUNA) $89
- Cardano (ADA) $0.8674
- Solana (SOL) $91
- Avalanche (AVAX) $78
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
