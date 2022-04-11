Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,565 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.59%, an increase of 0.58% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 3.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.39 billion, which makes a 47.27% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Monday, 11 April 1:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $41,565
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,078
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $407
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995
- Solana (SOL) $105
- XRP (XRP) $0.717
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9781
- Terra (LUNA) $85
- Avalanche (AVAX) $76
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)