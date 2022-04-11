  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

Published April 11th, 2022 - 10:48 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.59%, an increase of 0.58% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,565 at the time of writing.

Also ReadYour Full Guide to Crypto MiningYour Full Guide to Crypto Mining

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.59%, an increase of 0.58% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 3.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.39 billion, which makes a 47.27% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 11 April 1:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadYour Full Guide to Crypto Mining5 Public Firms That Have Bitcoin On Their Balance Sheets

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $41,565

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,078
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $407
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9995
  6. Solana (SOL) $105
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.717
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.9781
  9. Terra (LUNA) $85
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $76

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...