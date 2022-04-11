Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Down to $41K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $41,565 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.59%, an increase of 0.58% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.90 trillion, decreasing 3.73% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.39 billion, which makes a 47.27% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 11 April 1:53PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $41,565 Ethereum (ETH) $3,078 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $407 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9995 Solana (SOL) $105 XRP (XRP) $0.717 Cardano (ADA) $0.9781 Terra (LUNA) $85 Avalanche (AVAX) $76

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.