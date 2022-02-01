Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $39K

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,883.57 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, an increase of 0.26% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.65 trillion, decreasing 5.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.85 billion, which makes a 25.85% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Tuesday, 1 February 7:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,883.57
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,784.45
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $384.92
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.07
- Solana (SOL) $112
- XRP (XRP) $0.6242
- Terra (LUNA) $52.12
- Polkadot (DOT) $19.78
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
