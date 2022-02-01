Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $39K

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $38,883.57 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, an increase of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.65 trillion, decreasing 5.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.85 billion, which makes a 25.85% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 1 February 7:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,883.57 Ethereum (ETH) $2,784.45 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $384.92 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.07 Solana (SOL) $112 XRP (XRP) $0.6242 Terra (LUNA) $52.12 Polkadot (DOT) $19.78

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.