Published February 1st, 2022 - 05:22 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Edges Near $39K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, an increase of 0.26% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Another green day for the crypto market today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $38,883.57 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.92%, an increase of 0.26% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.65 trillion, decreasing 5.46% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $82.85 billion, which makes a 25.85% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Tuesday, 1 February 7:29PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,883.57

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,784.45
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $384.92
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.07
  7. Solana (SOL) $112
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6242
  9. Terra (LUNA) $52.12
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $19.78

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

