Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $46K

Published August 26th, 2021 - 09:00 GMT
The world's largest cryptocurrency plummeted today to $46,853, and the other major cryptocurrencies are following the trend. (Shutterstock)

It seems that Bitcoin is still struggling to get back to the $50,000 mark.

The world's largest cryptocurrency plummeted today to $46,853, and the other major cryptocurrencies are following the trend. 

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 11 am (GMT+3) August 26, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC) $46,853
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,102
  3. Cardano (ADA) $2.58
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $482
  5. Tether (USDT) $1
  6. Ripple (XRP) $1.12
  7. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2749
  8. USD Coin (USDC) $1
  9. Polkadot (DOT) $24.58
  10. Solana (SOL) $67.55

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies


Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:
 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment

