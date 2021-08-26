Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $46K

It seems that Bitcoin is still struggling to get back to the $50,000 mark.

The world's largest cryptocurrency plummeted today to $46,853, and the other major cryptocurrencies are following the trend.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 11 am (GMT+3) August 26, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,853 Ethereum (ETH) $3,102 Cardano (ADA) $2.58 Binance Coin (BNB) $482 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.12 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2749 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Polkadot (DOT) $24.58 Solana (SOL) $67.55

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies



Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment