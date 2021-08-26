Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls to $46K

It seems that Bitcoin is still struggling to get back to the $50,000 mark.
The world's largest cryptocurrency plummeted today to $46,853, and the other major cryptocurrencies are following the trend.
Crypto Prices
As of Sunday 11 am (GMT+3) August 26, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $46,853
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,102
- Cardano (ADA) $2.58
- Binance Coin (BNB) $482
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.12
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.2749
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Polkadot (DOT) $24.58
- Solana (SOL) $67.55
Top 10 Cryptocurrencies
Source: Coinmarketcap
