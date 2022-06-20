Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On $20K

The crypto market today is struggling to stay in the green zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,126 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.01%, a decrease of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $890.08 billion, increasing 0.37% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.27 billion, which makes a 12.02% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 20 June 10:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $20,126 Ethereum (ETH) $1,106 Tether (USDT) $0.999 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $214 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9993 Cardano (ADA) $0.4876 XRP (XRP) $0.3189 Solana (SOL) $34 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05915

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.