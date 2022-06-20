Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On $20K

  1. Home
Published June 20th, 2022 - 07:52 GMT
The crypto market today is struggling to stay in the green zone with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $20,126 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 43.01%, a decrease of 0.27% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $890.08 billion, increasing 0.37% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.27 billion, which makes a 12.02% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Monday, 20 June 10:59PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $20,126

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,106
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.999
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $214
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9993
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.4876
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.3189
  9. Solana (SOL) $34
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.05915

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

