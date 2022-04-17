Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Holds On to $40K Levels

  1. Home
Published April 17th, 2022 - 10:59 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.84%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $40,438 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.84%, a decrease of 0.01% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.88 trillion, increasing 0.01% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $49.78 billion, which makes a 9.85% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 17 April 2:04PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $40,438

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,042
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $414
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7786
  7. Solana (SOL) $102
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.9514
  9. Terra (LUNA) $81
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $77

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

