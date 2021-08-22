Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Knocks on Door of $50,000

Although red was the color dominating the cryptocurrencies' chart, bitcoin has been trading above $49,000.
The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 77.4% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.
As of Sunday 11:46 am (GMT+3) August 22, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $49,113
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,259
- Cardano (ADA) $2.63
- Binance Coin (BNB) $455
- Tether (USDT) $1
- Ripple (XRP) $1.24
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.319
- Polkadot (DOT) $28
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997
- Solana (SOL) $77.31
Source: Coinmarketcap
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment
