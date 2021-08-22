Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Knocks on Door of $50,000

Although red was the color dominating the cryptocurrencies' chart, bitcoin has been trading above $49,000.

Bitcoin Price

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up 77.4% from the year's low of $27,734 on January 4.

Crypto Prices

As of Sunday 11:46 am (GMT+3) August 22, here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $49,113 Ethereum (ETH) $3,259 Cardano (ADA) $2.63 Binance Coin (BNB) $455 Tether (USDT) $1 Ripple (XRP) $1.24 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.319 Polkadot (DOT) $28 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 Solana (SOL) $77.31

Top 10 Cryptocurrencies

Source: Coinmarketcap

To get the real-time price updates check the widget:



Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it, should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment