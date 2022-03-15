Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $39K

The crypto market is trading mainly in mix today with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $39,139 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.76%, an increase of 0.12% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.74 trillion, decreasing 0.11% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $75.44 billion, which makes a 3.38% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Tuesday, 15 March 6:35PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $39,139 Ethereum (ETH) $2,566 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $368 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9997 XRP (XRP) $0.7648 Terra (LUNA) $92 Cardano (ADA) $0.8002 Solana (SOL) $80 Avalanche (AVAX) $68

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.