Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $46K

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,437 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.18%, a decrease of 0.36% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, decreasing 0.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.44 billion, which makes a 10.22% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 1 April 5:13PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $46,437 Ethereum (ETH) $3,422 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $440 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $132 XRP (XRP) $0.8301 Cardano (ADA) $1.17 Terra (LUNA) $106 Avalanche (AVAX) $96

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.