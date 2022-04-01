Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Persistent at $46K

  1. Home
Published April 1st, 2022 - 03:07 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.18%, a decrease of 0.36% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $46,437 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.18%, a decrease of 0.36% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $2.12 trillion, decreasing 0.63% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $139.44 billion, which makes a 10.22% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 1 April 5:13PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $46,437

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,422
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $440
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9998
  6. Solana (SOL) $132
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.8301
  8. Cardano (ADA) $1.17
  9. Terra (LUNA) $106
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $96

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

