Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $19K

The crypto market today is a blood bath with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,992 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.63%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $964.90 billion, increasing 0.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.77 billion, which makes a 32.37% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Sunday, 28 August 8:47AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $19,992
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,486
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1
- Binance Coin (BNB) $277
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3334
- Cardano (ADA) $0.4451
- Solana (SOL) $31
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.063335
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
