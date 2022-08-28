Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $19K

The crypto market today is a blood bath with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $19,992 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.63%, a decrease of 0.18% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $964.90 billion, increasing 0.09% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.77 billion, which makes a 32.37% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Sunday, 28 August 8:47AM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $19,992 Ethereum (ETH) $1,486 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $277 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3334 Cardano (ADA) $0.4451 Solana (SOL) $31 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.063335

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.