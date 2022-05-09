Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $33K

  1. Home
Published May 9th, 2022 - 09:13 GMT
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.54 trillion, decreasing 2.99% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, plummeting to lowest level since January, and trading at $33,615 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.64%, an increase of 0.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.54 trillion, decreasing 2.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.54 billion, which makes a 2.22% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com
 

As of Monday, 9 May 12:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $33,615

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,457
  3. Tether (USDT) $0.9999
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $343
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.5473
  7. Solana (SOL) $74
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.6918
  9. Terra (LUNA) $61
  10. TerraUSD (UST) $0.9964

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

