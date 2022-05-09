Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $33K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, plummeting to lowest level since January, and trading at $33,615 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.64%, an increase of 0.11% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.54 trillion, decreasing 2.99% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $100.54 billion, which makes a 2.22% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Monday, 9 May 12:24PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $33,615 Ethereum (ETH) $2,457 Tether (USDT) $0.9999 Binance Coin (BNB) $343 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.5473 Solana (SOL) $74 Cardano (ADA) $0.6918 Terra (LUNA) $61 TerraUSD (UST) $0.9964

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.