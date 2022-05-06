Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $36K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $36,094 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.45%, a decrease of 0.02% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.66 trillion, decreasing 0.15% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $104.02 billion, which makes a 5.15% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 6 May 10:57PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $36,094 Ethereum (ETH) $2,695 Tether (USDT) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $381 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.5969 Solana (SOL) $82 Terra (LUNA) $80 Cardano (ADA) $0.7852 TerraUSD (UST) $0.9999

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.