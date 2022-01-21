Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $38,816.84 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.48%, an increase of 0.32% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 10.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.13 billion, which makes a 114.26% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Friday, 21 January 5:50PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $38,816.84
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,838.76
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $422.10
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Cardano (ADA) $1.20
- Solana (SOL) $120.32
- XRP (XRP) $0.6795
- Terra (LUNA) $73.01
- Polkadot (DOT) $21.84
