  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K

Published January 21st, 2022 - 03:45 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 10.92% over the last day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $38,816.84 at the time of writing.

Also ReadHow WEF 2022 Tackled Crypto in DavosHow WEF 2022 Tackled Crypto in Davos

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.48%, an increase of 0.32% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 10.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.13 billion, which makes a 114.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 21 January 5:50PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadHow WEF 2022 Tackled Crypto in Davos5 Ways to Earn Passive Income with Crypto

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $38,816.84

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,838.76
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $422.10
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.20
  7. Solana (SOL) $120.32
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6795
  9. Terra (LUNA) $73.01
  10. Polkadot (DOT) $21.84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...