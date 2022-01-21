Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plummets to $38K

The crypto market is trading in red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, was trading at $38,816.84 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.48%, an increase of 0.32% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.82 trillion, decreasing 10.92% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $115.13 billion, which makes a 114.26% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Friday, 21 January 5:50PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $38,816.84 Ethereum (ETH) $2,838.76 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $422.10 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.20 Solana (SOL) $120.32 XRP (XRP) $0.6795 Terra (LUNA) $73.01 Polkadot (DOT) $21.84

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.