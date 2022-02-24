Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $35K

  1. Home
Published February 24th, 2022 - 05:14 GMT
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.17%, an increase of 0.53% over the day. (Shutterstock)

Just like the stock market, the crypto market has been trading in red today after Russia's attacks on Ukraine targets with bitcoin trading at $35,879 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.17%, an increase of 0.53% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.61 trillion, decreasing 8.44% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.68 billion, which makes a 1825.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 24 February 7:27PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $35,879

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,443
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $343
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $0.9999
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.6519
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.7963
  8. Solana (SOL) $83
  9. Terra (LUNA) $57
  10. Binance USD (BUSD) 1.00

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

