Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $35K

Just like the stock market, the crypto market has been trading in red today after Russia's attacks on Ukraine targets with bitcoin trading at $35,879 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.17%, an increase of 0.53% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.61 trillion, decreasing 8.44% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.68 billion, which makes a 1825.51% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 24 February 7:27PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
-
Bitcoin (BTC) $35,879
- Ethereum (ETH) $2,443
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $343
- USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999
- XRP (XRP) $0.6519
- Cardano (ADA) $0.7963
- Solana (SOL) $83
- Terra (LUNA) $57
- Binance USD (BUSD) 1.00
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)