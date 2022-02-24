Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Plunges to $35K

Just like the stock market, the crypto market has been trading in red today after Russia's attacks on Ukraine targets with bitcoin trading at $35,879 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.17%, an increase of 0.53% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.61 trillion, decreasing 8.44% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $128.68 billion, which makes a 1825.51% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 24 February 7:27PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $35,879 Ethereum (ETH) $2,443 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $343 USD Coin (USDC) $0.9999 XRP (XRP) $0.6519 Cardano (ADA) $0.7963 Solana (SOL) $83 Terra (LUNA) $57 Binance USD (BUSD) 1.00

