Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $23K Levels

Published August 17th, 2022 - 07:50 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,311 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.90%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, decreasing 1.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.31 billion, which makes a 7.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 17 August 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $23,311

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,840
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $308
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.3775
  7. Cardano (ADA) $0.5382
  8. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998
  9. Solana (SOL) $40
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0821

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

