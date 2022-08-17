Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains at $23K Levels

The crypto market today is covered in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $23,311 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.90%, a decrease of 0.19% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.12 trillion, decreasing 1.97% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.31 billion, which makes a 7.84% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Wednesday, 17 August 10:54PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $23,311 Ethereum (ETH) $1,840 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1 Binance Coin (BNB) $308 XRP (XRP) $0.3775 Cardano (ADA) $0.5382 Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9998 Solana (SOL) $40 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0821

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.