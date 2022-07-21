Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Returns to 22K

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,882.84 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.65%, a decrease of 3.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.52 billion, which makes a 7.76% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 21 July 11:38AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $22,900 Ethereum (ETH) $1,488 Tether (USDT) $1.00 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $255.68 Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.3564 Cardano (ADA) $0.49 Solana (SOL) $41.15 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06851

