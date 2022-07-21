  1. Home
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Returns to 22K

Published July 21st, 2022 - 08:32 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Returns to 22K
(Source: Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,882.84 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.65%, a decrease of 3.21% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.52 billion, which makes a 7.76% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today
Source: coinmarketcap.com

 

As of Thursday, 21 July 11:38AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $22,900
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,488
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $255.68
  6. Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
  7. XRP (XRP) $0.3564
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.49
  9. Solana (SOL) $41.15
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06851

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget: 

 

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
