Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Returns to 22K

The crypto market today is in green with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $22,882.84 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.65%, a decrease of 3.21% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.03 trillion, decreasing 0.93% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $93.52 billion, which makes a 7.76% decrease.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 21 July 11:38AM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
- Bitcoin (BTC) $22,900
- Ethereum (ETH) $1,488
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $255.68
- Binance USD (BUSD) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.3564
- Cardano (ADA) $0.49
- Solana (SOL) $41.15
- Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.06851
To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
