  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises to $42K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises to $42K

Published April 21st, 2022 - 11:45 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises to $42K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.34% over the day. (Shutterstock)

The crypto market today is mainly trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,443 at the time of writing.

Also ReadBest ERC-20 Ethereum Tokens to Buy in 2022Best ERC-20 Ethereum Tokens to Buy in 2022

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.92 billion, which makes a 9.25% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

bitcoin crypto prices
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 21 April 2:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadBest ERC-20 Ethereum Tokens to Buy in 2022Your Full Guide to Crypto Mining

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $42,443

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $3,149
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $425
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.7575
  7. Solana (SOL) $108
  8. Terra (LUNA) $98
  9. Cardano (ADA) $0.9606
  10. Avalanche (AVAX) $79

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...