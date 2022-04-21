Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises to $42K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,443 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.92 billion, which makes a 9.25% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

As of Thursday, 21 April 2:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $42,443 Ethereum (ETH) $3,149 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $425 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 XRP (XRP) $0.7575 Solana (SOL) $108 Terra (LUNA) $98 Cardano (ADA) $0.9606 Avalanche (AVAX) $79

