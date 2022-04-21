Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Rises to $42K

The crypto market today is mainly trading in mix with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $42,443 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.33%, an increase of 0.34% over the day.
The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.96 trillion, increasing 0.68% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $96.92 billion, which makes a 9.25% increase.
Bitcoin and Crypto Prices
As of Thursday, 21 April 2:51PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:
Bitcoin (BTC) $42,443
- Ethereum (ETH) $3,149
- Tether (USDT) $1.00
- Binance Coin (BNB) $425
- USD Coin (USDC) $1.00
- XRP (XRP) $0.7575
- Solana (SOL) $108
- Terra (LUNA) $98
- Cardano (ADA) $0.9606
- Avalanche (AVAX) $79
Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.
