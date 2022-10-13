Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $18K

  1. Home
Published October 13th, 2022 - 11:56 GMT
Source: Shutterstock

The crypto market today is mainly trading in red with bitcoin, world's largest cryptocurrency, trading at $18,756 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 40.21%, an increase of 0.47% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $896.24 billion, decreasing 2.91% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.79 billion, which makes a 12.88% increase.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 13 October 3:01PM(GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $18,756
  2. Ethereum (ETH) $1,245
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. USD Coin (USDC)  $1
  5. Binance Coin (BNB) $262
  6. XRP (XRP) $0.4563
  7. Binance USD (BUSD) $0.9997
  8. Cardano (ADA) $0.361
  9. Solana (SOL) $28
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.0569

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice

