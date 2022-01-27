Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $36K

The crypto market is back to red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $36,634.56 at the time of writing.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.41%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.68 trillion, decreasing 3.00% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.23 trillion, which makes a 45.06% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 27 January 6:49PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin (BTC) $36,634.56 Ethereum (ETH) $2,481.97 Tether (USDT) $1.00 Binance Coin (BNB) $373.79 USD Coin (USDC) $1.00 Cardano (ADA) $1.06 Solana (SOL) $92.89 XRP (XRP) $0.6131 Terra (LUNA) $59.80 Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1431

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.