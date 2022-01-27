  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $36K

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $36K

Published January 27th, 2022 - 04:44 GMT
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Slips to $36K
Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.41%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The crypto market is back to red today with the world's largest cryptocurrency, bitcoin,  trading at $36,634.56 at the time of writing.

Also ReadCrypto Market Crash: 3 Reasons Why Crypto is DownCrypto Market Crash: 3 Reasons Why Crypto is Down

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.41%, a decrease of 0.37% over the day.

The worldwide crypto market capitalization is currently $1.68 trillion, decreasing 3.00% over the last day. Whereas the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $41.23 trillion, which makes a 45.06% decrease.

Bitcoin and Crypto Prices

Crypto Prices Today bitcoin
Source: coinmarketcap.com

As of Thursday, 27 January 6:49PM (GMT+3), here are the prices of the top 10 cryptocurrencies:

Also ReadCrypto Market Crash: 3 Reasons Why Crypto is DownShould I Buy Bitcoin Now?

  1. Bitcoin (BTC)  $36,634.56

  2. Ethereum (ETH) $2,481.97
  3. Tether (USDT) $1.00
  4. Binance Coin (BNB) $373.79
  5. USD Coin (USDC)  $1.00
  6. Cardano (ADA) $1.06
  7. Solana (SOL) $92.89
  8. XRP (XRP) $0.6131
  9. Terra (LUNA) $59.80
  10. Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.1431

To get the real-time price updates, check the widget:

 

Disclaimer: The Cryptocurrency market is considered highly speculative, risky, and largely unregulated. Anyone mulling investing in it should be aware there's a risk of losing their entire investment. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as investment advice.

Tags:Crypto Prices TodayCrypto PricesCryptoCryptocurrencyBitcoin

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...